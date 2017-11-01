Wreaths Across America: Sponsorship of Wreaths

On National Wreaths Across America Day each December, volunteers place wreaths on individual veterans’ graves in over 1,200 locations throughout the U.S., with ceremonies at sea, and at each of the national cemeteries on foreign soil.

The Paradise Valley Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is supporting sponsorship of wreaths for our Veterans who are buried at the Arizona National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, at Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak. The ceremony will take place on December 16, 2017 at 10 am.

We are not here to “decorate graves.” We’re here to remember not their deaths, but their lives.

—Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America

When we lay wreaths on veterans’ graves, we say their names.

We encourage every volunteer who places a wreath on a veteran’s grave to say that veteran’s name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country. It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive.

Wreaths may be purchased online at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. Deadlines to purchase wreaths is November 24. If you have any questions, please contact Carolyn Rearley, DAR WAA Chair at grandma4cjs@cox.net or by phone at 480-998-4226.

