The Westbrook Village Players presents “The Odd Couple (Female Version)”

Synopsis:

Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same.

Dates/Times:

March 17 & 18, 2017 – BYOB @ 6:15 pm; Play @ 7 pm

March 19, 2017 – BYOB @ 1:15 pm; Matinee @ 2 pm

TABLE SEATING

Location:

Vistas Recreation Center Auditorium

18825 N. Country Club Parkway

Peoria, AZ 85382

623-566-6178

Tickets:

$12.00 in advance; $13.00 @ the door

Sold @ the Vistas Recreation Center &

online @ www.WestbrookVillagePlayers.org

Director:

Francine Rose

Cast in order of the photo (left to right):

Mary Wright

Suzi Werner

Jeff Strickman

Rosa Leigh Sullivan

Vanessa Stiller

Ron Foltz

Mary Ellen Stepanich

Jacqueline Gaston