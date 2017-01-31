The Westbrook Village Players presents “The Odd Couple (Female Version)”

Synopsis:
Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same.
Dates/Times:
March 17 & 18, 2017 – BYOB @ 6:15 pm; Play @ 7 pm
March 19, 2017 – BYOB @ 1:15 pm; Matinee @ 2 pm
TABLE SEATING
Location:
Vistas Recreation Center Auditorium
18825 N. Country Club Parkway
Peoria, AZ 85382
623-566-6178
Tickets:
$12.00 in advance; $13.00 @ the door
Sold @ the Vistas Recreation Center &
online @ www.WestbrookVillagePlayers.org
Director:
Francine Rose
Cast in order of the photo (left to right):
Suzi Werner
Jeff Strickman
Rosa Leigh Sullivan
Vanessa Stiller
Ron Foltz
Mary Ellen Stepanich
Jacqueline Gaston