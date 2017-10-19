Glendale, Ariz. (Oct. 16, 2017) On Nov. 4 The Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) high school Veterinary Science students is hosting their 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament to raise money for animal rescue organizations LovePub Foundation and the RMJ Horse Rescue Malta.
The district has teamed up with the Coyote Lakes Golf Club located at 18800 N Coyote Lakes Parkway, Surprise, AZ to o er a space for donors to have a good time and donate to a good cause. There are a variety of packages for purchase that community members and organizations invest in to help contribute to helping out shelter animals. Sponsor packages have a di erent prices, perks and golf match types.
Check-in for the event will be at 7:15am and the Shot Gun Start/Best Ball will start at 8:00am. All golf sponsor packages will include golf carts, personalized score cards and lunch following the tournament. Prizes will be available for a number of golf categories including longest drive, lowest score (dean’s list), highest score (detention), putting contest, closest to the pin on the green from a drive and furthest to the pin on the green from a drive.
For more information on how you can sign-up to be a part of the Northeast Campus Veterinary Science Golf Tournament please email necgolf@gmail.com or call Veterinary Science Instructor Lisa Donimari at 623.435.4943.