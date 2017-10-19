Glendale, Ariz. (Oct. 16, 2017) On Nov. 4 The Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) high school Veterinary Science students is hosting their 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament to raise money for animal rescue organizations LovePub Foundation and the RMJ Horse Rescue Malta.

The district has teamed up with the Coyote Lakes Golf Club located at 18800 N Coyote Lakes Parkway, Surprise, AZ to o er a space for donors to have a good time and donate to a good cause. There are a variety of packages for purchase that community members and organizations invest in to help contribute to helping out shelter animals. Sponsor packages have a di erent prices, perks and golf match types.