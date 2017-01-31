West-MEC Brings Job Training to Deer Valley Adults

By: Keyera Mitchell, West-MEC Media Specialist

Are you looking to better yourself this New Year? Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) is bringing Adult Education programs to the Deer Valley area helping people find a promising career beneficial to them and their families.

West-MEC is a unique center for Career and Technical Education focused on leadership development training, industry certification and hands-on instruction that prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s careers. They have spent over a decade catering to the needs of high school students helping them find a passion and career pathway. The district is now expanding their programs to adults looking to jumpstart their careers and find their happy.

Adult Education Coordinator Lizeth Fils-Aime stated “Our goal is to provide to the community and train students with skills for specific jobs to find immediate employment and become financially independent”.

There are approximately 5 percent of Arizona residents that are unemployed and looking to gain experience in a new skill, but lack the resources to make that possible. West-MEC provides Adult Education courses that are both cost-efficient and time-effective for those who are destined to obtain a better future.

“People looking for a career, or a change in the Deer Valley community will have an opportunity to take affordable training that enables them to obtain careers in their immediate community. This includes careers in pharmacy, automotive technology and HVAC-R,” stated West-MEC Adult Education Administrator Dr. John Mulcahy.

West-MEC Adult Education is committed to working with businesses in booming industries to ensure the success of their students along their journey to a better tomorrow. They believe that success builds success and learning is a lifelong process. Adults who are dedicated to advancing their future and are ready to work will now have a home to make those dreams and aspirations a reality.

West-MEC is more than an institution that provides Career and Technical Education opportunities; they are training future creators, leaders, medical professionals, and builders of the community. 2017 is the year for you to take charge, and find A Faster Way Forward.

For more information on West-MEC and their Adult Education opportunities, visit west-mec.org.