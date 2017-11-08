What to do when Water Damage Happens to you

When your home or business experiences water damage, two of the biggest concerns are water damage and bacteria growth. If you experience water damage of any kind, make sure to call ServiceMaster All Care Restoration of Phoenix as soon as possible to ensure a faster recovery and more successful restoration. In the meantime, here are some tips that may help you:

What to do:

Be sure to call ServiceMaster All Care Restoration of Phoenix as soon as possible after the disaster. Water damage and bacteria growth will begin in a very short amount of time if not properly taken care of.

Be sure to turn off the water to the source of the loss.

Remove as much water as possible by mopping and blotting.

Remove wet area rugs or other removable floor coverings. Do not attempt to start removing wall-to-wall carpet.

Lift draperies off the floor and use a coat hanger to loop the bottom of the draperies so they are not dragging on the floor.

Wipe furniture, prop up wet furniture cushions for even drying and place aluminum foil under furniture legs or elevate furniture from water exposure.

Be sure to take any photos, paintings and art objects to a safe, dry location.

Do not remove books from shelves. Pack them tightly to prevent warping of pages until a restoration professional can begin specialized drying.

Open drawers, closet and cabinet doors to facilitate drying.



What not to do:

Do not enter a room with standing water until electricity has been turned off.

Do not use a regular household vacuum to remove water.

Do not lift tacked-down carpet without professional help.

Do not use electrical appliances while on wet carpet or flooring.

Do not disturb visible mold.

Do not turn on ceiling fixtures if ceiling is wet, and stay out of rooms where ceilings are wet and/or sagging.

