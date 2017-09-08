Upstart Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Third Anniversary

With its first three years characterized by explosive growth, the upstart Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce is about to celebrate in gala fashion, and the business community is invited.

“We’ve had an amazing third year,” says Executive Director Jason Bressler. “We hit a notable goal of 500-member businesses, and are well on our way to 600 – which makes us one of the fastest growing Chamber of Commerce organizations in Arizona.”

The Chamber with a

Difference

Established in 2014, PMCC claims to be a Chamber of Commerce with a difference. According to Bressler, its support for charities and not-for-profit enterprises plays a vital role in the organization.

“We hosted our First Annual Charity Golf Tournament this year, and raised $7,000 for local charities,” Bressler said. “Plus, our ongoing Bare Necessities Campaign helps us regularly donate food, clothing, school supplies, pet food and other necessities to our many member charities.

“Finally, we recently established The Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation. This is a 501c(3) arm of the Chamber, which will allow us to do even more for our non-profit organizations.”

As PMCC moves into its fourth year, says Bressler, the Chamber will continue to offer the experiences, which have drawn so many Valley businesses to the group. Among them:

• Effective weekly networking events and power teams

• Creating and supporting more fundraisers for member charities

• Scheduling volunteer efforts with charities, where members give back to the community

• Educational seminars, providing members with opportunities for personal and professional growth

• Working to ensure businesses gain a positive ROI on their membership investment

• Cultivating more members, thus further broadening business and networking opportunities for members

Invitation to the Valley

Business Community

As it celebrates a successful third year and looks to its future, PMCC has extended an open invitation to the business community and non-profit organizations to share the festivities, and to witness the energy and passion of the organization.

Founder and CEO of the Phoenix Metro Chamber is Gene Bressler, father to Jason. “I’m so proud of how our members support other members’ businesses,” says the senior Bressler, “and how hard our members work to keep the Chamber growing. In large part, PMCC is run with the dedicated help of a large group of volunteers, as well as our 45 years of combined business experience and chamber management.”

Father and son conclude: “We are rapidly becoming a powerhouse. There is no better time than now to join the Chamber and promote your business.”

To register for the Anniversary Celebration, visit www.phoenixmetrochamber.com/events/3rd-anniversary-celebration

To learn more about the Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce, visit www.phoenixmetrochamber.com

Details:

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2017; from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Chateau Luxe, 1175 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix, AZ

Admission: $45 (Includes: appetizers, 4-course meal

and dessert)

Highlights: Two live bands, DJ Bobby Bruno, Talent Show, Silent Auction, networking