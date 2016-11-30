Two North Phoenix Teens Need Your Help

On October 25 around 10:30 P.M., near 28th Avenue and Cactus Road four teens were riding in a vehicle when they ran out of gas just west of I-17 on Cactus Road. Mindy Markle, 16, and another 16-year-old girl got out of the vehicle to push it to a nearby gas station when they were struck from behind by a vehicle. Police say the teen’s vehicle had it’s headlights and emergency flashers on at the time of the crash. The man that reportedly hit the two teens was under the influence of alcohol and an arrest has been made.

According to sources Mindy has severe injuries to both of her legs and there is a chance she would lose one of her legs. Currently it’s 85 percent chance she will keep her leg. She has a very long recovery ahead of her.

Markles’ boyfriend has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expensese. You can find the page here: https://www.gofundme.com/ mindymarkle

Our thoughts and prayers go out to both of the two teens and their families during this difficult time.