The Circus is Coming!

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Black Canyon City, AZ on April 19th! One night only! Two amazing shows will be performed under the big top RAIN or SHINE! See Big Cats, Trapeze, Contortion, Horses, Tight Wire and SO MUCH MORE!

When: Wednesday – April 19th

Location: Next to Rock Spring Cafe

Sponsor: SonShine Learning Center

Show Times: 5:00 & 7:30 (90 minute run time each show)

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at a discounted price ($10 for adults and $7 for children and seniors) before circus day from…

**Black Canyon City Visitors Center**

**Coslett’s Insurance Agency & Black Canyon MVD**

**Black Canyon Storage**

**Squaw Peak Realty**

**SonShine Learning Center**

**CTS Arms**

You can also get discounted Will Call tickets by calling 1-866-BIGTOP-6 during regular business hours. On circus day, tickets can be purchased at the box office and will be $13 for adults and $8 for children (2-12) and seniors (65 & up). No charge for children under the age of 2! Buy your tickets early and save! A portion of the proceeds will go to our sponsor — the SonShine Learning Center! Join us at 9:30 a.m on circus day to watch tent raising and attend the free tour. Visit cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information on this year’s show.

Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus had very humble beginnings. In 1985, Robert Johnson, Jim Hebert and Curtis Cainan started a small show. The three alternated announcing, performing and selling concessions during each performance for the first year. They didn’t sell tickets, instead relying on donations received from passing a hat at the end of each show. Oblivious to everyone in the business who told them they could never succeed, they were able to gradually add employees, equipment and animals over the years.

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus was based in Queen Creek, AZ until 2001, when new ownership moved its base of operations to Hugo, OK, deep in the beautiful Red River Valley. Hugo is known as “Circus City, USA” for a good reason. We are the 20th circus to call Hugo home since 1941, and the third active circus currently operating from the seat of Choctaw County.