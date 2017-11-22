STEAM Books Make Great Gifts for Kids This Holiday Season

(StatePoint) Add joy to the holiday season with exciting books for kids. Think about choices focusing on STEAM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) that encourage the pursuit for knowledge and offer opportunities for immersive, learning experiences.

Here are a few fun ideas.

Ultimate Book of Knowledge

Packed with information, “DK Children’s Encyclopedia” explains virtually everything! Each entry features a key topic explained in a visual way, with fun facts and cross-references, revealing the links between subjects. Covering arts, people, history, Earth, nature, science, technology, space, and the human body, this is an essential reference book for children who wants to discover as much as possible about the world around them.

Cool Coding

Kids can learn to code games and use Scratch with “Star Wars Coding Projects,” a visual guide that shows readers everything they need to know to create cool computer projects, animations and games. Readers can build a game where they navigate a spaceship through an asteroid belt, as well as a jetpack simulation game. Kids can share projects with friends and challenge them to beat their scores. Each project consists of simple, illustrated steps.

Nature Up-Close

A visual reference for kids that explores the natural world in stunning detail, “Explanatorium of Nature,” created in association with the Smithsonian Institution, is the first in a brand new book series. Through close-ups and cross-sections, exploded images, X-rays and more, the book explores everything from fruit to flies, coral to clouds, and mountains to mammals — and is a nice tool for curious minds to find out how things work and why they exist.

Virtual Reality

Created in association with an educational virtual reality (VR) company, “Virtual Reality,” explores the history of VR and includes an app download for five VR experiences and a cardboard viewer with stickers to make it your own. Kids can come face-to-face with a T. rex, look inside a volcano, explore the Roman Colosseum, hop aboard the International Space Station and peek under the surface of a pond.

DIY Everything

Using freely available software, “3D Printing Projects” provides inspiration and step-by-step visual instruction for simple builds and complicated pieces, from small treasure boxes to chess sets and model cars. This how-to guide covers such subjects as designing, scanning, modeling, digital sculpting, slicing and printing. Information on the 3D printing revolution and the science behind how it works is also included.

This holiday season, give the gift of knowledge and fun, with great books that explore the world.

