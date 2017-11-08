The Shops at Norterra in North Phoenix Brings Back School Rewards Program

Earn & Learn program supporting 10 local schools begins October 1

North Phoenix consumers will once again have an opportunity to give back to the school of their choice just by shopping and dining out. The Shops at Norterra’s annual Earn & Learn program, now in its fifth year, runs October 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018 and benefits 10 local public and charter schools.

For every dollar spent at any of Norterra’s shops, restaurants, service-providers, Harkins Norterra Theater, or even the purchase of Norterra Gift Cards, the selected school earns 10 points. Double points are offered for a limited time at select businesses, and bonus points can be earned through interaction on social media and by attending events at The Shops at Norterra. At the conclusion of the program, the participating schools each receive a grant ranging from $500 to $2,500 depending on the total points earned. Consumers simply go online to www.shopandlog.com/norterra to submit their receipts.

“Like the box-tops program, Earn and Learn is an easy way for consumers to support their favorite school every time they shop,” says Jill Jones, The Shops at Norterra’s marketing director. “If you’re going to eat out, see a movie, go shopping, or get your nails done, why not have the money you spend help your local school at the same time?”

Since 2013, The Shops at Norterra has contributed more than $37,000 to dozens of schools in the North Phoenix and surrounding areas through the Earn & Learn program. Another $12,000 will be awarded this year.

The participating schools for the 2017-2018 Earn & Learn program are:

Adams Traditional Academy (charter)

Barry Goldwater High School (DVUSD)

Boulder Creek Elementary (PVUSD)

Desert Sage Elementary (DVUSD)

Norterra Canyon School (DVUSD)

Ridgeline Academy (Charter) =

Sandra Day O’Connor High School (DVUSD)

Sonoran Foothills School (DVUSD)

Stetson Hills School (DVUSD)

Sunset Ridge Elementary (DVUSD)

About The Shops at Norterra

The Shops at Norterra is located at the northeast corner of Happy Valley and I-17 in North Phoenix. The center features more than 50 destinations for shopping, dining, services and entertainment, including Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Harkins Norterra 14 Theatre. For more information, visit www.norterrashopping.com or call 623-582-9599. The Shops at Norterra is a joint venture partnership between USAA Real Estate Company and RED Development.

About RED Development

A wholly integrated commercial real estate company, RED Development maximizes asset value and performance for its high-quality retail and mixed-use portfolio that comprises 29 properties totaling nearly 16 million square feet in nine states. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2015, RED is a preferred partner for national retailers and investors. The company also works with third-party property owners seeking RED’s expertise in remerchandising and repositioning properties to improve profitability and appeal. A privately held company headquartered in Phoenix, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Overland Park, KS, RED builds on its development capabilities as an active acquirer of existing properties. www.reddevelopment.com

