The Shops at Norterra Kicks Off Their Annual kids Summer Reading Program

The Shops at Norterra is helping Valley school children avoid the “summer slide” and keep up their reading skills during summer break. Now through July 31, kids ages 6 to 12 are encouraged to read every day and track the number of minutes they read to earn prizes from participating stores and restaurants.

Studies show that when students don’t read over the summer months, they lose core reading skills and fall behind when they return to school – an occurrence known as the “summer slide.” In fact, a study by Oxford Learning found that children can lose up to two months of reading performance during the summer, which if continued throughout the elementary school years, can result in those students being two and a half years behind by the time they reach middle school.

The Shops at Norterra’s Summer Reading Rewards program provides an opportunity for kids to track the number of minutes they read independently each day on a reading log. They can then turn in their reading logs at the Norterra Management Office after reaching each Reading Rewards Level and receive a prize. There are four reward levels, and the number of minutes of reading needed to reach each level depends on the child’s grade.

Reward Level 1: FREE Fractured Prune Doughnut OR Jamba Juice Kids Smoothie

• Grades 1-2: 125 total minutes

• Grades 3-4: 250 total minutes

• Grades 5-6: 375 total minutes

Reward Level 2: FREE keychain from Nathalie & Co. Dancewear and Little Things

• Grades 1-2: 250 total minutes

• Grades 3-4: 500 total minutes

• Grades 5-6: 750 total minutes

Reward Level 3: FREE treat from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory or Yogurtini up to $5

• Grades 1-2: 375 total minutes

• Grades 3-4: 750 total minutes

Grades 5-6: 1,125 total minutes

Reward Level 4: FREE 90-minute skating session for child + adult at Chill Studio SK8 indoor ice skating experience, open at The Shops at Norterra for a limited time this summer

• Grades 1-2: 500 total minutes

• Grades 3-4: 1,000 total minutes

• Grades 5-6: 1,500 total minutes

More information about The Shops at Norterra’s Summer Reading Rewards program is available on their website at www.NorterraShopping.com.