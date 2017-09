September 2017 Movie Releases

SEPTEMBER 1

– Renegades

– Close Encounters of The Third Kind Re-Release

SEPTEMBER 8

– It

– Home Again

– Trophy (Limited Release)

SEPTEMBER 15

– All I See Is You

– mother!

– American Assassin

– Brad’s Status (Limited Release)

– Woodshock (Limited Release)

SEPTEMBER 22

– Kingsman: The Golden Circle

– The Lego Ninjago Movie

– Battle Of The Sexes (Limited Release)

– Stronger (Limited Release)

SEPTEMBER 29

– American Made

– Flatliners