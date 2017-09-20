Save a Cowboy, Ride a Horse…or Donkey?

We Believe Gala

Supporting Neurowellness for Veterans and First Responders

Glendale, October 28th, 2017

Horse Rhythm has just announced the date for the ‘We Believe Gala’ in October of 2017. Horse Rhythm sponsors six therapy horses and two donkeys that assist in the healing of Veterans and First Responders who suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSS).

Carmen Meridith D.H.Sc, PA-C, the president and medical provider on site, is committed to helping those and their families suffering PTSS and physical disabilities (traumatic brain injuries, amputations, etc.) due to combat or public safety tragedies. A modern German version of Mother Teresa and Veteran herself, not only understands but has experienced the immense amount of stress that our troops are put through and the effect that has on their physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. Carmen conducts group classes, private coaching, and therapeutic equine activities that help bridge the gap between service and everyday life.

Come out for cocktail hour, meet and greet of the four- legged therapists (don’t worry – the donkeys are included), a surprise performance, silent auctions, a tasty meal, a keynote speech by Colonel Thomas Kirk voicing his life changing experiences in the military, and to hear about how Horse Rhythm is impacting the community! The Gala begins at 6:00pm on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Tickets are now on sale through October 1, or until the event is sold out!

Visit the website for more information: https://www.facebook.com/horserhythm

For Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/horse-rhythm-foundation-2017-webelieve-gala-tickets-32077339185?aff=es2