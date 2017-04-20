Arts Prescott Gallery will be showcasing the traditional realism art of Black Canyon City artist RA BEELER, as their guest artist, for the month of May.

The new paintings in oil on canvas will be revealed at the opening of ‘Sacred Heritage’ where you can meet and speak to the artist, on Friday, April 28, 2017 , from 5-8 PM , coinciding with Prescott Art Walk.

Live music and refreshments provided, and admission is free. Sacred Heritage will be on display through May 25 and all work is available for purchase. A few of the originals will also be available in reproduction giclee prints on canvas.

For more information; contact Prescott Arts Gallery 928.776.7717 or