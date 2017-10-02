Robert Earl Keen – Tonight at the Van Buren for a yes-you-are-really-there experience

Americana Trailblazer, Robert Earl Keen is bringing his superb musicianship, razor sharp wit, and one of the best live bands in the country to The Van Buren for a yes-you-are-really-there experience this Monday, October 2.

Keen has been paving the way in the quickly emerging Americana music scene for some time now and credits his success to brute force and ignorance. “It keeps me from overthinking,” Keen says. “I am much softer in my approach these days. Much kinder.”

That brute force and ignorance is paying off as Keen is an inductee of the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame and was named the #1 live act in Texas in 2017. Keen also received BMI’s first ever Troubadour Award. This award honors songwriters whose focus is on writing songs with intention, passion and untamed creativity.

Not only is Robert Earl Keen a genuine troubadour, but he uses his music to give back where he can. As a Houston native, he was honored to stand beside fellow legendary artists George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Lyle Lovett during a captivating performance as part of the Hand In Hand benefit to raise money for those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

“When show biz works it is the best feeling in the world, nothing better. Hand In Hand was one of those shows,” Keen says about the benefit that has so far raised more than $55 million towards relief efforts.

Keen is also a big supporter of music education. Every year he puts on a concert with all proceeds going to the Scholarship and Endowment fund for the Hill Country Youth Orchestra, the only free youth orchestra in the United States.

The Past Presidents Tour has Keen returning to the Phoenix area to spotlight his master storytelling for one night only as he plays for the very first time at The Van Buren. Hear the songs that made Robert Earl Keen a household name. With an ever expanding setlist, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Robert is a shining testimonial of how music can influence the world. His continued success and contribution to both music and the community goes far beyond mainstream and he’s perfectly okay with that.

“I’m the original outlier,” he said. “The view is better.”