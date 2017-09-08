PVCC at Black Mountain Unveils New Telescope on September 14

On September 14, Paradise Valley Community College at Black Mountain will unveil its 14 inch Cassegrain telescope for a first light viewing party from 7:00-9:45 PM. “First light” refers to the first time that a telescope is used to take an astronomical image. The telescope, located on the PVCC at Black Mountain campus, collects 3,136 times more light than the human eye. It will allow viewers to see the colors of the Orion nebula, storms on Jupiter, and the structure of the Andromeda galaxy that is located 2.5 million light years away.

“This new telescope will allow PVCC students to conduct research on variable and binary stars from the observatory dome, in the classroom, and even remotely from the Union Hills Campus,” said Jenny Weitz, Professor of Astronomy at Paradise Valley Community College. “It will also give the public gorgeous views of planets and nebulae during our popular Star Parties.”

Paradise Valley Community College partners with the Phoenix Astronomical Society to provide students, faculty, and members of the community with opportunities to explore the dark night skies of Cave Creek/Carefree.

“We are constantly striving to bring learning alive at PVCC as well as finding ways to actively engage students and community members as learners.” said Paradise Valley Community College President, Paul Dale. “I am confident that this new telescope will serve as a catalyst for enhancing learning and community engagement around astronomy, physics and related sciences.”

Prior to the first light viewing party, there will be a STEAM night highlighting health and emergency medicine through hands on activities. The STEAM night will run from 6:00-7:00 PM. Both events are free and open to the public. To RSVP, email events@pasaz.org.

Paradise Valley Community College at Black Mountain is a satellite site of Paradise Valley Community College. It is located in the northern part of Maricopa County, just south of Carefree Highway. PVCC at Black Mountain offers a one stop shop environment for registration, advisement, and cashiering services.

Contact Information:

Location: 34250 N. 60 St., Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Phone: (602)493-2600

Email: pvcc.blackmountain@paradisevalley.edu

Website: www.paradisevalley.edu/black-mountain