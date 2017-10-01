Check out our list of 2017 Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals around Arizona. This list provides specific details on dates, hours and websites. Click on each venue name to go directly to their website!
26540 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255-9343
480.585.0239
Admission:
$10.00 Monday – Friday (Adults and Children, Kids 23 months and under free)
$12.00 Saturday and Sunday (Adults and Children, Kids 23 months and under free)
Special Note: Check their website for numerous offers and discounts available
Dates: October 1 – October 31, Open 6 days a week, closed on Tuesdays
Times: 9:00am to 5:00pm, Pumpkin Patch closes at 6:00PM
12907 E. State Route 169
Dewey, AZ 86327
928-830-1116
Admission: $15.00 per person (Children 2 and under free)
Dates: September 29 – October 29
Times: Noon to 9 pm Friday, 9:00am to 9:00pm Saturday, 9:00am to 5:00pm Sunday and Columbus Day
3901 W. Pioneer Road
Phoenix, AZ 85086
623-465-1052
Admission:
$10 per Adult
$8 for Child
Special Note: Check their website for offers and discounts available
Dates: October 14/15, 21/22, 28/29
Times: 9am to 4pm
101 Easy Street
Carefree AZ 85377
480.488.3686
Admission: Free
Dates: October 20th – 29th
Times: 10:00am to 9:00pm Daily
1663 E. Baseline RD.
Gilbert, AZ 85233-1542
480-892-5874
Admission:
$5.00 per Adult
$10.00 per Child (1 year and older)
Dates: Daily
Times: October Pumpkin Patch 9am to 9pm
19601 W Broadway Rd.
Buckeye, AZ 85326
623-208-8676
Admission: $9.00 Friday, $10 Saturday and Sunday (children in diapers free)
Dates: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, October 7-29, Friday
Times:
Fridays, 11am to 8pm
Saturdays, 9am to 8pm
Sundays, 11am to 5pm
24610 S. Rittenhouse Road
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
480-987-3100
Admission: $20 (Children 2 and under free)
Special Note: Check their website for offers and discounts available
Dates: Thursdays through Sundays, October 5-29
Times:
Thursdays, 10am-9pm
Fridays & Saturdays, 10am-10pm
Sundays, 10am – 9pm
4011 S. Power Rd.
Mesa, AZ 85212
480.882.1482
Admission:
Monday – Thursday, $9 per person (Children 2 and under free)
Friday/Saturday/Sunday, $10 per person (Children 2 and under free)
Dates: October 2nd – November 5th
Times:
Monday-Thursday, 9am – 9pm
Friday-Saturday, 9am – 10pm
Sunday, 10am – 6pm
233 N. Grand Canyon Blvd.
Williams, AZ 86046
Phone: 928-635-4010
Admission: $26 for Adults, $21 for Children (make your reservations in advance!)
Dates: Saturdays and Sundays, October 7-29
Times: Departure times 11:00am, 1:00pm and 3:00pm