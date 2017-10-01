Pumpkin Patches & Fall Festivals Around Arizona

Check out our list of 2017 Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals around Arizona. This list provides specific details on dates, hours and websites. Click on each venue name to go directly to their website!

26540 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85255-9343

480.585.0239

Admission:

$10.00 Monday – Friday (Adults and Children, Kids 23 months and under free)

$12.00 Saturday and Sunday (Adults and Children, Kids 23 months and under free)

Special Note: Check their website for numerous offers and discounts available

Dates: October 1 – October 31, Open 6 days a week, closed on Tuesdays

Times: 9:00am to 5:00pm, Pumpkin Patch closes at 6:00PM

12907 E. State Route 169

Dewey, AZ 86327

928-830-1116

Admission: $15.00 per person (Children 2 and under free)

Dates: September 29 – October 29

Times: Noon to 9 pm Friday, 9:00am to 9:00pm Saturday, 9:00am to 5:00pm Sunday and Columbus Day

3901 W. Pioneer Road

Phoenix, AZ 85086

623-465-1052

Admission:

$10 per Adult

$8 for Child

Special Note: Check their website for offers and discounts available

Dates: October 14/15, 21/22, 28/29

Times: 9am to 4pm

101 Easy Street

Carefree AZ 85377

480.488.3686

Admission: Free

Dates: October 20th – 29th

Times: 10:00am to 9:00pm Daily

1663 E. Baseline RD.

Gilbert, AZ 85233-1542

480-892-5874

Admission:

$5.00 per Adult

$10.00 per Child (1 year and older)

Dates: Daily

Times: October Pumpkin Patch 9am to 9pm

19601 W Broadway Rd.

Buckeye, AZ 85326

623-208-8676

Admission: $9.00 Friday, $10 Saturday and Sunday (children in diapers free)

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, October 7-29, Friday

Times:

Fridays, 11am to 8pm

Saturdays, 9am to 8pm

Sundays, 11am to 5pm

24610 S. Rittenhouse Road

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

480-987-3100

Admission: $20 (Children 2 and under free)

Special Note: Check their website for offers and discounts available

Dates: Thursdays through Sundays, October 5-29

Times:

Thursdays, 10am-9pm

Fridays & Saturdays, 10am-10pm

Sundays, 10am – 9pm

4011 S. Power Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85212

480.882.1482

Admission:

Monday – Thursday, $9 per person (Children 2 and under free)

Friday/Saturday/Sunday, $10 per person (Children 2 and under free)

Dates: October 2nd – November 5th

Times:

Monday-Thursday, 9am – 9pm

Friday-Saturday, 9am – 10pm

Sunday, 10am – 6pm

233 N. Grand Canyon Blvd.

Williams, AZ 86046

Phone: 928-635-4010

Admission: $26 for Adults, $21 for Children (make your reservations in advance!)

Dates: Saturdays and Sundays, October 7-29

Times: Departure times 11:00am, 1:00pm and 3:00pm