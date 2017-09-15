Profile On Local Business: Phillip & Gabi Payne

Hi, my name is… Phillip & Gabi Payne

My company & title is…. Desert Mountain Fine Art Owner / Manager

A typical day in my life includes… Sculpting, painting, and talking to amazing artists and collectors from around the world.

My favorite thing about living/working in the Deer Valley area is… We love that it is a little out of the city so it is quieter and everyone we’ve met has been great!

Your favorite movie you could never get tired of watching and why… The Other Guys, because it is so funny and quotable.

My family… creates.

The business lesson I learned the hard way is… Surround yourself with people who have the same values and can share your vision.

One thing I cannot live without… Prayer.

When I was younger, I wanted to be… An artist.

The song I would sing at Karaoke night is… Don’t Stop Believing by Journey.

The one person who motivates me is… Each other.

The last thing that made me laugh out loud was… The police had a toilet stolen from their precinct. They have nothing to go on.

The perfect day would be… Sharing our art with a new person or old friend.

My first job was… Carpet cleaner and busser.

My life… is like cold watermelon on a hot summer day.

I’m currently working on… Art for our Time to Shine event that will be on September 1.

The best gift I’ve ever received was… Our marriage.

The actor I would want to play me in a movie of my life is… Danny DeVito for Gabi and The Rock for Phillip. Why not right?

My dream vacation would be to… Italy, drinking wine and eating cheese.

My words of wisdom to aspiring business owners… Always remember your family’s needs for love and connection and put that first.

Desert Mountain Fine Art

7012 E Greenway Pkwy, Suite 160 Scottsdale AZ 85254

www.desertmountain.wpengine.com/

Phone: 480-483-5663