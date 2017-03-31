Profile On Local Business: Mike Mazzarotto

My company & title is….

Paradox Distillery. Co-owner and distiller.

A typical day in my life includes…

While I run a distillery, it’s squeezed in with a full time corporate job as well as being a dad. So while not at my ‘normal’ job, some days I’ll be making dinner and helping my daughter with homework and others I’ll spend hours working at the distillery, after work from my normal job. It can be a juggling act and quite exhausting but rewarding none the less.

My favorite thing about living/working in Deer Valley is…

I enjoy the open space and the various areas to bike and hike in Deer Valley.

Your favorite movie you could never get tired of watching and why…

I love cinematography so there’s no way I can really pick a favorite film. But I love any movie, whether a comedy or a drama, that can expand the mind and make you think of all the possibilities outside of one’s own world.

My family…

I’m a single dad with a very smart and independent seven year old girl.

The business lesson I learned the hard way is…

This is one I think everyone has heard many times over but no matter how much you think something is going to cost, it’ll cost more.

One thing I cannot live without…

Experimentation. Whether its food, drinks, or life in general, trying out new and unfamiliar things is both exciting and frightening and that’s what makes it worthwhile because I continually discover new things about myself in the process.

When I was younger, I wanted to be…

An Airline pilot. Getting a private pilot’s license is still on the bucket list.

The song I would sing at Karaoke night is…

Nope.

The one person who motivates me is…

My daughter Maya. She makes me strive to be a better person and hopefully I can in turn, be a person she’ll be proud to look up to.

The last thing that made me laugh out loud was…

Would be completely inappropriate for this column…

The perfect day would be…

I’ve learned there is no such thing but doing the things you want to do and seeing the end results of your hard work at the end of the day is pretty close to perfect and a great feeling.

My first job was…

As a DJ at a nightclub in Brazil.

My life…

I was born is Southern California. I’m the oldest of 3 siblings. At age 13 my family moved to Brazil and I lived there until I was 20 when we all moved back to the US and settled in Phoenix. I have a BS in Information Systems. I’ve had jobs in retail, call centers and professional positions in IT but I’ve always been a tinkerer and maker. My family heritage is heavily rooted in viniculture and that influenced my interest in the art of distillation and spirit making.

I’m currently working on…

I’m currently experimenting on creating some small art pieces by making different colored patinas on copper plates using ammonia and other acids.

The best gift I’ve ever received was…

My daughter.

The actor I would want to play me in a movie of my life is…

Not sure about an actor playing me but I think it would be interesting to hear Christopher Walken narrate my life.

My dream vacation would be to…

Visit the Galápagos Islands.

My words of wisdom to aspiring business owners…

If you believe in a dream, go after it. Do your research, be cautious but don’t quit. And don’t ever let anyone tell you, you can’t achieve what you’ve set out to accomplish.