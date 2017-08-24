Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce to Exhibit at Phoenix Small Business Expo

The Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce announces that they will exhibit at PHOENIX SMALL BUSINESS EXPO®, August 31, 2017. The expo will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center. For more information, and free registration, visit the Phoenix registration page .

The day-long conference and trade show, which travels throughout the country’s top cities for small business, brings together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free business critical workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits. Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with his presentation The 7 Keys to Build a 7-Figure Business in the Inspiration 2020 Showcase Theater.

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational

workshops covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans, and more.

Small Business Expo expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees from

across the Seattle metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business

leads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.

“Experts tell us that more and more Phoenix residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap,” says event founder Zachary Lezberg, “but that the biggest barrier to

starting a new business is that people don’t think they can” he adds, “With the program we’ve

put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day.”

This year’s Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum

Sponsor: Emerge Anywhere – Office Space Services.

PHOENIX SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center | South Hall F – 100 N 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 from 9:00 am until 5:00pm.

The Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce will exhibit at table #430.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact:

Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

