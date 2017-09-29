NVCA PRE-K-12 CAMPUS now open

North Valley Christian Academy announced today that its new 72,000 square foot campus, located at 33655 N. 27th Drive, Phoenix, 85085, just south of Tramonto, opened as scheduled on August 16, 2017. The unique design will provide an educational environment that supports collaborative, social interactive, and project-based learning. The new school is designed with state-of-the arts tools supported with a strong digital platform.

The 21st century designed campus will provide a Christ-centered liberal arts education for 600+ students, grades Pre-K through 12. With the addition of high school, the new school will offer an expanded curriculum in a blended, project based learning environment. Enabled with a strong digital platform, students have increased flexibility in learning while benefiting from a full range of athletic programs, performing arts, and STEM classes. The classrooms and collaborative areas form an integrated network of ‘collaborative maker spaces’ that allow students to work together, explore and innovate in teams and learn from one another in solving real world problems. Nate Kretzmann, Executive Director, stated that ‘the NVCA experience is designed to teach students to think critically, analyze and develop a life-long passion for learning’. He further states that ‘today’s students want to create and learn simultaneously. They want access to content quickly in a format that is actionable to solving real world problems.’

With the expansion of the campus, NVCA now offers programs through the arts, sports, competitive athletics, leadership and service projects. The arts from dance to music to theatre and the visual arts are designed to give NVCA students a unique means of expression, capturing their passion and emotions, and allowing them to explore new ideas, subject matter, and cultures in the development of the whole person. The athletic programs are designed to teach Christian conduct and sportsmanship in practice and competition.

“We are blessed and excited to see this remarkable new campus move towards completion.’ Kretzmann further noted that ‘we are excited to be able to offer students a strong biblicalbased academic education as well as a foundational education that develops strong social skills and emotional intelligence of our students.

NVCA is still enrolling for the 2017-2018 academic year. For further information, contact Lori Fox at lorif@northvalleyca.org, Natalie Gilliland at natalieg@northvalleyca.org or 623.551.3454. Enrollment information is also available on the website at www.gonvca.org

NVCA is an independent K-12 Christian school, fully accredited by the National Lutheran Schools

Association (NLSA), Association of Christian Schools, Int’l. (ACSI), and AdvancED (AED)