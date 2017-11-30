NexMetro Opening Sixth Luxury Leased-Home Neighborhood in the Valley on December 1

Phoenix-based NexMetro Communities, the pioneer of next-generation, leased-home neighborhoods, is opening its sixth Metro Phoenix Avilla Homes neighborhood on Dec. 1. Avilla Deer Valley, located on the northwest corner of 23rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road, is the company’s first luxury leased home offering in North Phoenix.Designed to meet the growing demand of lifestyle-conscious consumers seeking a new home experience without the burdens of home ownership, Avilla Deer Valley offers the perfect blend of privacy, luxury and maintenance-free living within a gated community.

“Avilla Deer Valley is ideally located in the North Valley’s major live-work-play hub, and demand for this great new location has been tremendous,” said Josh Hartmann, President and COO of Phoenix-based NexMetro. “Avilla offers a leased home experience like no other, and we have had people waiting for the opportunity to enjoy this great lifestyle in the North Valley.”

Located in the heart of North Phoenix’s employment corridor near Interstate 17 and the Loop 101, Avilla Deer Valley includes 125 homes and amenities such as a pool, spa, ramada, walking paths and dog park. A truly unique alternative to the typical leased home experience, Avilla offers detached, single-level homes with high ceilings, private backyards, high-end finishes and more. The homes feature open and modern one, two and three-bedroom floor plans.

With seven currently leasing communities in Phoenix and Dallas, and 12 more in development with expansion to Denver, NexMetro was named as one of the Valley’s top five multifamily builders, just five years after it introduced the innovative leased home offering in Phoenix.

Priced competitively with surrounding A-class apartments, the rental rates for these luxury leased-homes will be released soon to the public. To take advantage of early bird pricing at Avilla Deer Valley and for more details, go to avillahomes.com or contact a leasing specialist at (480) 629-8344.

About Avilla Homes

A truly unique alternative to the typical rental experience, Avilla Homes neighborhoods feature single level, detached homes for lease in a gated enclave. The one, two and three-bedroom floor plans feature private entrances, outdoor patios and backyards, along with high-end finishes such as 10’ ceilings, granite/quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and more. The pet friendly communities offer the perks of neighborhood living with optional garages, resort-style pool, beautifully landscaped recreation areas, and even an electric car charging station – all maintained by a professional management company, without mortgage payments or HOA fees. To learn more about Avilla Homes visit www.avillahomes.com or connect via Facebook and Twitter

About NexMetro

NexMetro Communities is an innovative development company focused on building luxury leased home neighborhoods that serve lifestyle conscious consumers seeking a new home experience without the burdens of a mortgage. In partnership with its affiliated companies, NexMetro has developed Avilla Homes neighborhoods since 2010 in key Sunbelt locations. Combining elements of residential single-family living with rental terms and management, NexMetro provides a growing market niche of consumers a leased home experience like no other. For more information on NexMetro, visit www.nexmetro.com .