New Union Park at Norterra Master Planned Community Begins Construction in North Phoenix

PHOENIX — After more than two years of thoughtful planning and preparation by land owner USAA Real Estate of San Antonio and master developer Sunbelt Holdings of Scottsdale, north Phoenix’s new upscale master planned community at Norterra is under construction for its first phase of development.

The 400-acre mixed use community located at the northwest corner of 19th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, is adjacent to the existing retail core, The Shops at Norterra and USAA’s Phoenix Corporate Campus.

Union Park at Norterra’s first phase is scheduled to grand open late 2018 and will feature 309 single-family homes, a resort-style recreation center and pool, and a community park. Future components proposed for the master plan include up to an additional 791 single-family homes, 1,100 multi-family units, a hotel, office space, a school site and a boutique retail corridor including specialty restaurants, shopping experiences and gathering spaces with an outdoor lifestyle that will artfully blend retail, dining and entertainment, all within steps of Union Park at Norterra’s homes.

Named after its Union Peak Sonoran Preserve backdrop, Union Park at Norterra will feature timeless architectural designs that are reminiscent of historic neighborhoods.

The Union Park at Norterra community will serve as the suburban heart of north Phoenix lined with canopy trees, diverse streetscapes, walking paths and a highly-designed neighborhood recreation center for authentic community activities.

“We are very excited about bringing this unique community to north Phoenix,” said Bruce Petersen, Executive Managing Director, investments for USAA Real Estate. “Its one-of-a-kind location near the highly successful Shops at Norterra retail center, easy access to I-17, and our deep commitment to creating a modern and walkable community will make for an exceptional lifestyle for residents,” said Petersen.

A collection of three award-winning homebuilders will be joining Union Park at Norterra’s first phase. Ashton Woods, Cachet Homes and David Weekley Homes will offer distinctive home designs focused on creating extraordinary indoor/outdoor living spaces and a selection of diverse architectural styles including Territorial, Sonoran Rustic, Southwest Modern, Mission Revival, Desert Craftsman and Wrightian.

The centerpiece of Union Park at Norterra will be a 5,800-square-foot private community recreation center inspired by historical farmhouses. The community hub will feature a resort-styled pool with cabanas, children’s pool, a community park, event lawns, a playground, and basketball and pickleball courts.

John Graham, President and CEO of Sunbelt Holdings, said the Union Park at Norterra plan is focused on creating a unique and special place to live, work and play that doesn’t currently exist in north Phoenix. “Our vision is to make north Phoenix the place to be for authentic experiences in lifestyle and living and Union Park at Norterra’s vibrant setting, charming architecture, and a phenomenal recreational centerpiece will do just that,” Graham said.

For more information, visit UnionParkAtNorterra.com.

