New Senior Housing Development Coming to Deer Valley

An exciting partnership between Ridgeline Properties and Bruckal Developments has purchased the former Country Inn & Suites property at 20221 N. 29th Ave.

Built in 2000, the property offers four-stories of space and was configured as a 126-room hotel. The 74,000-square-foot building sits on 3.33 acres of land and has 147 parking spaces, as well as an exterior pool and fenced patio area. The buyer/developer plans to reconfigure the building into a 119-bed senior housing community that offers both assisted living and memory care and is slated for opening in January 2018.

Bruckal Developments is a family owned, Arizona-based company with real estate assets in the U.S. and Canada. Ridgeline Properties is a leading senior housing development firm.

Ridgeline Properties, LLC is the acquisition and development arm of the Ridgeline Group of companies. Ridgeline Properties addresses the real estate aspects of the acquisition and development process, in order to effectively transition operations to their sister company, Ridgeline Management Company (RMC). RMC currently manages more than 2,000 beds in 11 different states, with a focus on expanding in regions with existing operations.

The Ridgeline organization is owned by Dr. Chuck Mc Glade, an Oregon physician. Dr. Mc Glade’s medical knowledge coupled with the combined decades of collective senior living expertise of the RMC team brings a unique set of knowledge to the project. RMC is based in West Linn, Oregon and will be responsible for daily operations once the community is open. The RMC mission statement: “Creating environments where moments of joy, independence, and wellness are the focus each and every day” drives every aspect of their operations.

“Ridgeline Management Company is incredibly excited about this project and the national growth we’ve been experiencing. In preparation for our expansion into Arizona we’ve expanded our team and have enhanced our programs.” says LisaAnn Shelton, President & COO. For more information, visit ridgelinemc.com.

“This hotel is an ideal conversion target as it has large suite size rooms and plentiful common area spaces to develop all the amenities being afforded new senior facilities today. The pool side setting is especially attractive and sets it apart from most modern offerings in the Phoenix marketplace” says Steven Bruckal, president of Bruckal Developments.