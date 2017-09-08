Anthem, Ariz., August 28, 2017– Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is thrilled to announce it has earned 10 National Youth Arts Awards and an additional 39 nominations for the 2016-2017 season, including Outstanding Ensemble for Seussical Jr. and Outstanding Ensemble: Junior Division for Willy Wonka Jr. National Youth Arts honors outstanding work by youth in the arts across the nation. Award winners were honored at a ceremony held at Peoria Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, August 27, 2017.
“Congratulations to all of the award winners and nominees!” said Jackie Hammond, Producing Artistic Director and Resident Vocal Director at MTA as well as NYA Award winner and four-time nominee. “I’m so proud of everyone at MTA. It takes all of the cast members, volunteers, production staff, and community to make our shows successful.”
MTA kicked off their 10th season with School of Rock July 20-23 and Madagascar Jr.August 3-5. Up next is Disney’s Jungle Book KIDS September 21-24. For more information on upcoming shows this season, visit www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org.
The 12th Annual National Youth Arts Awards honor outstanding work by youth in the arts. This year more than 550 productions were considered for the awards, including shows from more than 200 different members spanning 16 states. Award winners were selected from nominations by a panel of more than 50 judges and reviewers.
Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA’s principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment. Supported in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.