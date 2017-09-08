<span class="hot">Hot <i class="fa fa-bolt"></i></span> Musical Theatre of Anthem Wins 10 National Youth Arts Awards

Musical Theatre of Anthem Wins 10 National Youth Arts Awards

Anthem, Ariz., August 28, 2017– Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is thrilled to announce it has earned 10 National Youth Arts Awards and an additional 39 nominations for the 2016-2017 season, including Outstanding Ensemble for Seussical Jr. and Outstanding Ensemble: Junior Division for Willy Wonka Jr. National Youth Arts honors outstanding work by youth in the arts across the nation. Award winners were honored at a ceremony held at Peoria Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

“Congratulations to all of the award winners and nominees!” said Jackie Hammond, Producing Artistic Director and Resident Vocal Director at MTA as well as NYA Award winner and four-time nominee. “I’m so proud of everyone at MTA. It takes all of the cast members, volunteers, production staff, and community to make our shows successful.”

MTA’s National Youth Arts Award Winners

  • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical: Savannah Foy as The Cat in the Hat in Seussical Jr.
  • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play: Emily Spets as Jean Louise Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical: Alexis Rosenbaum as Mayzie LaBird in Seussical Jr.
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play: Zoe Tanton as Mayella Ewell in To Kill a Mockingbird
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor (Junior Division): Brody Wurr as Archie in 13 The Musical
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor (Junior Division): Garrett Hale as Grandpa Joe in Willy Wonka Jr.
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress (Junior Division): Mary Davis as Mrs. Gloop in Willy Wonka Jr.
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress (Junior Division): Julia Hughes as Jojo/Boy in Seussical Jr. Outstanding Ensemble: Seussical Jr.
  • Outstanding Ensemble (Junior Division): Willy Wonka Jr. Additional Nominations
  • Lead Actor in a Musical: Jack Maplethorpe as Evan in 13 The Musical
  • Lead Actor in a Musical: J.R. Momeyer as Horton in Seussical Jr.
  • Lead Actress in a Musical: Savannah Foy as Patrice in 13 The Musical
  • Lead Actor (Junior Division): Ian McHatton as Charlie Bucket in Willy Wonka Jr.
  • Lead Actor (Junior Division): Christopher Poulios as Aladdin in Aladdin KIDS
  • Lead Actress (Junior Division): Ashley Bragg as Edwina in Dear Edwina Jr.
  • Lead Actress (Junior Division): McKenna Carlson as Jasmine in Aladdin KIDS
  • Supporting Actor in a Musical: Tor Christian Tjorhom as Brett in 13 The Musical
  • Supporting Actress in a Musical: Grace Davis as Queenie in HONK!
  • Supporting Actress in a Musical: Alexis Rosenbaum as Cat in HONK!
  • Supporting Actress in a Musical: Alexis Rosenbaum as Lucy in 13 The Musical
  • Supporting Actress in a Musical: Tatum Sosnowski as Bullfrog in HONK!
  • Supporting Actress in a Musical: Emma Suttell as Jovie in Elf Jr.
  • Supporting Actor (Junior Division): Ian McHatton as Dill in To Kill a Mockingbird
  • Supporting Actor (Junior Division): Christopher Poulios as Jem in To Kill a Mockingbird
  • Supporting Actor (Junior Division): Nick Yarema as Scott in Dear Edwina Jr.
  • Supporting Actress (Junior Division): Anora Biggs as Iago in Aladdin KIDS
  • Supporting Actress (Junior Division): Anora Biggs as Eeyore in Winnie-the-Pooh KIDS
  • Supporting Actress (Junior Division): Mary Davis as Genie in Aladdin KIDS
  • Supporting Actress (Junior Division): Noelle Hammond as Veruca Salt in Willy Wonka Jr.
  • Supporting Actress (Junior Division): Noelle Hammond as Scout in To Kill a Mockingbird
  • Supporting Actress (Junior Division): Davin Kallevig as Kelli in Dear Edwina Jr.
  • Supporting Actress (Junior Division): Ellie Kunnari as Becky in Dear Edwina Jr.
  • Supporting Actress (Junior Division): Ellie Kunnari as Violet Beauregarde in Willy Wonka Jr.
  • Featured Actress in a Musical: Erin Burgard as Cassie in 13 The Musical
  • Featured Actress in a Musical: Emma Suttell as Mrs. Mayor in Seussical Jr.
  • Featured Actress (Junior Division): Vanessa Hughes as Pooh’s Tummy in Winnie-the-Pooh
  • KIDS Featured Actress (Junior Division): Vanessa Hughes as Avis (Magic Carpet) in
  • Aladdin KIDS Ensemble (Junior Division): Dear Edwina Jr.
  • Ensemble (Junior Division): Winnie-the-Pooh KIDS
  • Costume Design: Karin Ikesaki for Winnie-the-Pooh KIDS
  • Lighting Design: Brian Sosnowski for HONK!
  • Choreography: Sarah Brayer for Seussical Jr.
  • Choreography: Lyndsie Clymer for 13 The Musical
  • Choreography: Lyndsie Clymer for Willy Wonka Jr.
  • Choreography: Cydney Trent for Aladdin KIDS
  • Direction: Sarah Brayer for Seussical Jr.
  • Direction: Sarah Brayer and Jessica Kishbaugh for Winnie-the-Pooh KIDS
  • Direction: Jackie Hammond and Cydney Trent for Willy Wonka Jr.

MTA kicked off their 10th season with School of Rock July 20-23 and Madagascar Jr.August 3-5. Up next is Disney’s Jungle Book KIDS September 21-24. For more information on upcoming shows this season, visit www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org.

About National Youth Arts Awards

The 12th Annual National Youth Arts Awards honor outstanding work by youth in the arts. This year more than 550 productions were considered for the awards, including shows from more than 200 different members spanning 16 states. Award winners were selected from nominations by a panel of more than 50 judges and reviewers.

About MTA

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA’s principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment. Supported in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Previous article Cybercriminals Exploiting Harvey
Next article PVCC at Black Mountain Unveils New Telescope on September 14