Anthem, Ariz., August 28, 2017– Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is thrilled to announce it has earned 10 National Youth Arts Awards and an additional 39 nominations for the 2016-2017 season, including Outstanding Ensemble for Seussical Jr. and Outstanding Ensemble: Junior Division for Willy Wonka Jr. National Youth Arts honors outstanding work by youth in the arts across the nation. Award winners were honored at a ceremony held at Peoria Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

“Congratulations to all of the award winners and nominees!” said Jackie Hammond, Producing Artistic Director and Resident Vocal Director at MTA as well as NYA Award winner and four-time nominee. “I’m so proud of everyone at MTA. It takes all of the cast members, volunteers, production staff, and community to make our shows successful.”

MTA’s National Youth Arts Award Winners