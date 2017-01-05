Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents Disney’s Winnie the Pooh KIDS

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh KIDS, a delightful show based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Featuring favorite songs from the film as well as new hits by the Academy Award-winning Robert and Kristen Lopez (Frozen), this honey-filled delight is as sweet as it is fun.

Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit, and Owl but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship, and of course…sharing snacks. Filled with all their favorite characters, Disney’s Winnie The Pooh KIDS is a favorite for children to perform.

The talented cast, comprised of award winners and nominees ages 6-10, presents the show February 23-26 in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director/Co-Choreographer Sarah Brayer, Co-Director/Co-Choreographer Jessica Kishbaugh and Vocal Director Karen Blanzy.

“We are so excited to return to the Hundred Acer Woods this season,” said Co-Director/Co-Choreographer Sarah Brayer. “This incredible cast is working so hard and we can’t believe the talent in this group of six to ten year olds! This classic tale is so timeless it touches the heart of each generation.”

Performances take place Thursday – Sunday, February 23-26, 2016 at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42323 N. Vision Way, Anthem, AZ 85086. Times vary, so please see website for details. Tickets may be purchased online at www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org . Adult tickets are $19; Students, Seniors and Children 12 and under are $16.

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 Phone: (212) 541-4684 Fax: (212) 397-4684 www.MTIShows.com

About MTA

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA’s principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment.