Movie Reviews: October 2017

Logan Lucky

A family (Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough) with a possible curse and a famed demolition expert (Daniel Craig) head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca-Cola 600 race to pull off a major heist.

Steven Soderbergh’s (Ocean’s Trilogy, Magic Mike) has returned to feature films after a brief 4 year retirement. Not only is it incredibly funny, it also has surprisingly heartwarming moments, mostly with Jimmy Logan (Tatum) and his daughter Sadie (Farrah Mackenzie). The supporting characters, like Sylvia (Katherine Waterston) and Dayton (Sebastian Stan) also give memorable performances, despite their small screentime. The film’s editing also deserves praise, especially for rarely jumping back and forth between characters talking. Soderbergh’s return has started with a (pun intended) bang.

It

A group of preteens (Jaden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff) come together to fight a shapeshifting evil (Bill Skarsgård) that is responsible for the deaths of several children.

What I love about It is how character focused it is. Director Andy Muschietti (Mama) dedicates a great amount of time to getting to know The Losers Club, and they feel real as a result of it. That’s not to say that the film doesn’t have any effective sacres (which I won’t spoil of course). And of course, Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise is both frightening and strangely funny. Also worth mentioning is Chung-hoon Chung’s excellent cinematography.