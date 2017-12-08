Movie Reviews December 2017

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

A surgeon’s life is thrown into turmoil after he starts talking with the son of a former patient of his.

My summary of this film above does not do it justice. This is a film that will make you feel terrible by the end, and it’s perfect. The deadpan performances might feel strange at first, but they work within the strange tone that is set. The camerawork recalls Stanley Kubrick’s work, and immerses you into the world. The last 10 minutes will haunt you…my only issue is that the score could be taken out at a few moments.

The Square

Christian, curator of an art museum, deals with the repercussions of his phone being stolen and a disastrous advertisement for an upcoming exhibit.

Wow, this really is something. I’m not sure if I like this film or not as of writing this, but it is definitely an experience…and not one that will appeal to everyone. The performances are very diverse in delivery, with some bland and others full of emotion, whether that emotion is anger, hatred, or regret. There are a lot of funny moments, and it’s fantastic in terms of imagery. But there are also a lot of scenes that are very uncomfortable, which is the feeling the film is going for. If there is one scene that I can recommend that you watch with or without the full movie, it’s the dinner scene. Seriously, that was insane.

Thor: Ragnarok

The God of Thunder teams with old and new allies to escape the game planet Sakaar and prevent the Goddess of Death from causing the end of Asgard.

Ragnarok is good fun, and is very meta in its humor. A bit too meta in my opinion, as the constant wink to the audiences that remind you how silly it is can overwhelm the more straight faced moments, which are done greatly. Still, the cast does an amazing job, especially Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster. I also must applaud the film with the music, which features, in my opinion, the first truly memorable score Marvel has had since The Avengers. The set design is also fantastic, bursting with personality and color.

Justice League

Batman recruits several superhumans to prevent a war-hungry god from collecting three Mother Boxes and destroying all life on Earth.

Justice League is not a bad film, nor a good film, it’s just alright. It’s enjoyable, and the League’s cast are great on their own (especially Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash), and have superb chemistry together. Unfortunately, the film suffers from the rapid editing style, with the feeling of several scenes being left on the cutting room floor (and there were, going by the trailer). The film feels uneven in tone, with some Snyder-esque moments, and Whedon-esque moments. I still do have hope for the DCEU though, with a lot of their upcoming slate (including next December’s Aquaman) looking very promising.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related