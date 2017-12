Movie Releases December 2017

December 1

The Disaster Artist (Limited Release)

The Shape Of Water (Limited Release)

December 8

Just Getting Started

I, Tonya (Limited Release)

December 15

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Ferdinand

December 20

The Greatest Showman

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

December 22

All The Money In The World

Downsizing

Father Figures

Pitch Perfect 3

The Post (Limited Release)

Hostiles (Limited Release)

Happy End (Limited Release)

December 25

Molly’s Game (Limited Release)

Phantom Thread (Limited Release)

December 29

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (Limited Release)

