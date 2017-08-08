Movie Releases – August 2017

AUGUST 4
The Dark Tower
Detroit
Kidnap
Step (Limited Release)
Wind River (Limited Release)
AUGUST 11
Annabelle: Creation
The Glass Castle
The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
Good Time (Limited)
Ingrid Goes West (Limited)
The Only Living Boy In New York (Limited)
Whose Streets? (Limited)
AUGUST 18
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
Logan Lucky
Patti Cake$ (Limited)
Lemon (Limited)
August 25
Birth Of The Dragon
All Saints
Crown Heights
Polaroid
Tulip Fever
Beach Rats (Limited)
