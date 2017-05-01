Living a Life of Adventure

Make the most of everyday because you only go this way once

Every person deserves to savor the moments that make them feel alive. AZ on the Rocks, Arizona’s largest climbing facility, located in North Scottsdale focuses their energy on offering fun opportunities for friends and families to make memories as they test themselves and enjoy the moments on and off the rock wall. AZR offers several opportunities aside from rock climbing such as team building events, birthday parties, summer camps for the kids, a brand new Ninja Skillz course, and so much more.

AZ on the Rocks is a huge, fully air conditioned rock climbing and fitness facility. Their rock and fitness gym offers approximately 14,000 square feet of climbing terrain, an intimate yoga studio with a full schedule of classes, as well as exercise and fitness equipment. AZR rents all gear necessary and provides basic instruction to all first-time visitors. Their focus is on making sure their climbers feel comfortable and prepared in the gym. Rock climbing not only offers fun and memorable experiences, but it is also a great workout that utilizes every muscle in your body.

Birthdays are exciting milestones in a child’s life which is why, AZR strives to provide every child with a memorable birthday party. They offer a two and a half hour party that includes a party room, a jump off of their free fall device, an AZR t-shirt to remember the excursion, and two energetic hosts to assist the children with climbing and having fun. It’s an event your child will never forget!

Summer is coming up quickly and AZR understands that it can be tough for families, especially when it comes to finding a fun activity for the kids to do while the parents are at work. AZR offers an escape from TV and video games through their fun filled summer camp. Camp offers climbing, yoga, martial arts, energetic games, high spirited counselors, and lunch brought in fresh from Pita Jungle (except pizza on Fridays) for kids ages 6-12 years old. It is guaranteed that these kids won’t be fighting their bedtimes after days packed full of excitement.

Looking for a way to build your team at work? AZR offers fun interactive team building events. Rock climbing is a great way to work on trust, communication, cooperation, goal setting, problem solving, leadership, and it’s an excellent way to build relationships. A business is unable to be successful if the team isn’t working together to fulfill a common goal. AZR uses several different team building exercises to help improve those relationships, potentially improving your business.

The hit show on NBC American Ninja Warrior has become a national phenomenon within the past few years. AZ on the Rocks has just designed a training course in their facility that allows everyone to feel as though they too are participants on the much watched ANW, installed within the past year. Customers are welcome to try out the course on their own or they can sign up for a full training class with two different trainers, and one of them being a previous participant from season seven and eight of American Ninja Warrior.

Climbing is for everyone, you just have to find the adventurous spirit within yourself. If you are interested in learning more about AZR, please visit azontherocks.com. As always, there is no experience necessary and no reservations required. Climbing is for EVERYONE!

Want to learn more? Visit www.azontherocks.com or call 480-502-9777, you won’t be disappointed!