Keep Holiday Business Parties Safe by Watching Out for Problem Areas

The holiday party season is here, and the Small Business Legal Center at the National Federation of Independent Business, together with The Cavanagh Law Firm, one Arizona’s leading employment law firms, are advising small-business owners to keep celebrations safe by watching out for problem areas – drunk driving and harassment.
Drunk Driving, Drugs, and Distracted Driving
An increasing number of states require employers to exercise reasonable care to prevent injuries by intoxication or impairment of employees leaving holiday parties. To minimize the risk of liability, an employer could do the following:
Harassment and Inappropriate Conduct
Socializing, alcohol, drugs, and mistletoe combine to create an environment that can lead to sexual harassment or fighting. Just because it’s a holiday party, doesn’t mean you can’t be liable for what happens as an employer. Employee lawsuits can result from voluntary events held outside the office and outside normal work hours.