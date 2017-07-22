Impeccable Adventures of the Imagination

HeART Smart with the Impeccable Pig

By J. Adam Burch and Stacey Lane

Sometimes it is really just a fluke how people begin a new path in their life.

Perhaps you are semi-retired from a demanding career, long days, long hours and your mind never really shutting down. What would you do if you were the former assistant to the Ambassador of the Czech Republic and France? Maybe, buy some acrylics and see what happens. The responsibilities after years suddenly gone, revealing more time for investing in you.

For some, free time is not the easiest task, then there are those drastic lifestyle changes where a impeccable stroke of the brush brings a renewed purpose and exercising the imagination gives life to the newest beloved characters. Deidre Lane lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, where the winters are rather cold. Having always loved the fun type of painting with the kids or funny paintings of our dogs and our cat, nothing serious had ever come from her art. One day in the heart of winter she found herself in the paints and art aisle and thought,”– maybe I will buy acrylics and a few canvases and see what happens.”

Enters adorable Esther the Cow…

It started with an absolute love for animals. Deidre believes it is important to know that animals are like kindred spirits roaming the Earth. “I love them all, so of course animals were my first choice to paint, and cows, well honestly, I would just love to have a Dairy Cow in my backyard! I love them, the sweetness about them, I have always adored them. It only made sense to paint them,” Lane said.

Stanley the Seahorse, the Impeccable Pig and Caitlin the Green Spotted Giraffe, made their first appearances shortly after. “I want them to be happy, I want people to smile when they see them.” Long lashes or their silly smiles are the secret and that painting would be added to the colorful misfit menagerie, for not all works made the cut. Paintings can begin to stack up in a very short time and this is where the thought about donating to Children’s Hospitals came to the forefront for Lane.

“One day, as I was sitting on my front porch and wondered, what can I do with these adorable paintings that would really bring a smile to peoples faces that need this?” Determined to make something work Deidre looked online for low-income areas in the United States and sadly there are way too many. With a heavy heart she looked up surrounding towns and the nearest Children’s Hospital’s to find any contact information and someone in the Volunteer Department that could help get her paintings in her home to their hospitals.

The first response was from Erin McAnallen with Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington, KY. They treat children with cancer for long periods of time. There was an established need for diversions from a clinical environment and kindness found a home.

During the process of a grateful giveaway of senseless smiling there were obstacles. “One gentleman in Kentucky, could not believe that I only wanted to donate – that I did not have another agenda,” Lane remarked. A few prints were only the beginning born from the love of animals and a pursuit of harmony.

One painting led to another and the Children’s Hospital of Michigan was in the process of building new critical care units for Pediatric Care and Neonatal ICU units – 58 rooms in total. Ms. Lane was thrilled to learn that each needed prints and it was understood the prints were for children to spread the message; where there is kindness there is hope.

This mission continued with finding printers, frames and with Ms. Lane shipping them off to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. These prints not only hung in the room, but continue to go home with each child as Deidre willingly replenishes the prints as need be.

Deidre Lane also received a recent reply back from Judy Holtzman of The ABC House in Harlem. She was invited to tour the property and took action. “I framed six large prints, as Judy said she would love to have them hang on their larger walls in specific rooms. The day of the tour, I delivered the prints myself,” and they were well received.

The ABC House is an outstanding program with a meaningful message. The ABC’s mission is to defend the right of every child to a joyful and nurturing childhood by creating compassionate programs in urgent response to the needs of New York City’s most vulnerable children and families, and Lane’s artistic ring fits right in.

Ms. Lane continues month after month, looking for people, places, hospitals, and daycares that are need of children’s art – that they may not be able to afford, or are no longer in their budget. She enjoys helping whoever will benefit from these adorable simple prints, that make people smile.

“I love shipping them, knowing on the other end will be someone who will smile when they see them. This was my original wish, as I sat on my porch in January coming true every day. I really made it happen, and the accomplishment and knowing it is working, and something I can keep doing is so rewarding, I cannot put it in words,” Lane shared.

Moving forward, Deidre contemplates bringing her animals to life further via story characters that help children understand today’s dilemmas. “I told my kids, there was a part of my heart I didn’t know existed, that opened up this past year as people told me thank you for your kind gesture, thank you for finding us. It just made me feel like I am doing something so worthwhile, even in a small way. Every little bit does help those who are looking for a little bit of help,” Lane added.

Whether a cow can jump over a moon or a giraffe has green spots makes no difference when trying to imagine life outside of hospital walls. Artists don’t just paint or sing or draw, they are the people who use any tool and every skill to bring hope to the imagination, a rendition of prosperity and impeccable kindness.

To learn more visit; Impeccablepigpaintings.com

Contact the artist directly at; impeccablepigpaintings@gmail.com