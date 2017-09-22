Humana Foundation Scholarship Awards

Children of local Humana associates receive scholarships for 2017-18 school year

The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), has announced 75 winners of college scholarships awarded by its Scholarship Program. Two of the $3,000 scholarship recipients reside in Arizona.

The scholarship program is designed to help finance the college education of children of Humana associates. Annual awards are renewable for four years or until the undergraduate degree is obtained, with a total possible award of $12,000.

This year’s award recipients were chosen from 466 nationwide applicants based on their academic achievement, leadership and character. Applicants may be high school seniors, high school graduates or college students who are planning to pursue an academic degree full-time the fall of the year following the scholarship award. This year, 155 students had their scholarships renewed for the 2017-18 academic year.

The first-time, Arizona winners – and the colleges/universities they will attend this fall are:

Kaila Monahan from Deer Valley. Kaila will attend Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and will study Medical Humanities. She is the daughter of Humana associate JJ Monahan.

Sierra Hermenau from Litchfield Park. Sierra is attending the University of Washington in Seattle and is pursuing a double major of English and Japanese. She is the daughter of Humana associate Alex Bishop.

Since 1991, the Humana Foundation has invested $14.2 million to assist children of Humana associates in their pursuit of higher education.