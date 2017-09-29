Horses, Donkeys, and Dogs Seized from Remington Deaf Ranch

“Protecting our most vulnerable people is our highest priority,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone. “Thanks to tips from the public, our detectives intervened to assist these young men and stop a horrible situation of animal neglect.”

On September 22, 2017, MCSO District 4 Deputies responded to citizen complaints alleging animal abuse at Remington Deaf Ranch. At the scene, they observed extremely thin horses with injuries. MCSO Animal Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant, and entered the property on September 25, 2017. Detectives noticed all of the horses were very thin with rib, hip, and tail bones visibly protruding through the skin. A black and white paint mare appeared to have difficulty walking as did a miniature donkey with its front hooves curled underneath. Detectives found black and gray dogs, Heelers, infested with ticks and showing symptoms of illness. There was a lack of food and water for all the animals on the property.

MCSO seized eight (8) horses, one (1) foal (baby horse), one (1) miniature donkey, five (5) adult dogs and one (1) puppy. All are in emergency veterinarian care. The Remington Deaf Ranch owner, Mr. Dan Remington told detectives he didn’t have money for a veterinarian to treat the animals and signed over ownership to the MCSO.

The Remington Deaf Ranch claims to have been operating since 2000 and on its website, describes its mission this way:

“Deaf youths on drugs or alcohol are required to stay at the Ranch for a full year to detoxify their systems. Each will receive counseling related to their problem. The ranch provides home schooling, and hands on work experiences for each youth during the year. Once they have finished their year, they are evaluated to determine if the program requirements are satisfied. If they pass they are free to go home as long as they have a mentor or church to check on them for the next year. Youths with rebellion problems will stay for the length of time it takes to help them if less than one year.”