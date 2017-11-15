HOLIDAY LIGHTS, TRAIN RIDES AND SNOW ARRIVE IN Deer Valley

Maricopa Live Steamers takes guests on a 20 minute train ride to the North Pole

On Friday and Saturday evenings from November 24 through December 30, 6pm until 8:30pm another train will leave Adobe Station for the trip past giant trees of lights and decorations. Your trip you will pass our 50 foot Megatree with 8,000 LED’s that are synchronized to holiday music. Dress warm as it has been known to snow during our journey. When you return to the station visit Santa and Mrs. Claus or Jr Engineer School where your budding engineer can take the controls on one of our specially equipped locomotives for a short trip through the yard.

They are located at 22822 N 43rd Ave, Glendale, AZ which is on the corner of Pinnacle Peak Road and N 43rd Ave. Best times to arrive are by 6pm or around 8pm as 7~8 pm are peak times. They have a fleet of trains that run continuously throughout the evening using model diesel or live steam locomotives.

All the staff are member/volunteers who share a love of trains and wish to preserve and share the heritage of these mighty machines. The club is a 501C3 non-profit organization. They receive no funding of any kind on operate only on membership dues and public donations. They are also open to the public on Sundays from noon until 4:30pm from September through May. The park is available for group tours for scout groups, schools and other non-profit organizations. There are three party pavilions available by reservation for parties, reunions or business functions.

More details are available on our web site www.maricopalivesteamers.com and on www.facebook.com/trainrides

Note: Children and all passengers must be able to walk without assistance to ride the train.

