Hi, my name is… Raquel L Jarvill

My company & title is….

Raquel L Jarvill, PLLC, a luxury home realtor with Keller Williams Arizona Realty. I also serve as President of Starlight Community Theater, a volunteer driven non-profit community theater organization here in the North Valley.

A typical day in my life includes…

enjoying the amenities of the beautiful Anthem community, working with real estate clients on their real estate goals, checking in with our adult children who are studying in other states, practicing piano and singing, attending a rehearsal of an upcoming production or a performance at Starlight Community theater, and enjoying time with my wonderful husband.

My favorite thing about living/working in the (Desert Ridge or Deer Valley) area is…

two-fold, the friendly people who live and work in the area and the businesses that are investing in the local community, enriching our quality of life.

Your favorite movie you could never get tired of watching and why…

Top Gun is a favorite and I have a special affection, honor & respect for our men and women of the US Armed Forces. My father is retired from the US Coast Guard and I worked for the Navy Exchange for many years early in my career.

My family…

is a great blessing! Each one of them inspires me to love unconditionally, serve by example, and strive for excellence.

The business lesson I learned the hard way is…

integrity is an important characteristic of people whom I choose to work with.

One thing I cannot live without…

my faith.

When I was younger, I wanted to be…

living the American dream – have a loving husband & family, own a home, be successful in my career or owning a business, and involved in the betterment of my local community. I love the opportunities we have in the USA!

The song I would sing at Karaoke night is…

Great Is Thy Faithfulness a hymn as performed by Jordan Smith or, if not available, I Will Always Love You by Dolly Parton as performed by Whitney Houston.

The one person who motivates me is…

my husband, a brilliant man of integrity and humility whom I love, admire and respect.

The last thing that made me laugh out loud was…

the talented cast & director at rehearsal of You Can’t Take It With You at Starlight Community Theater. They are so talented and the show is very funny! Come and laugh with us Oct 13- 22! www.StarlightCommunityTheater.com/tickets

The perfect day would be…

enjoying life together with my family at the beach resort or a Disney park, singing, making music, laughing, playing games (and winning!), conversing about what we can do in contribution to the people of our communities locally, nationally, and globally.

My first job was…

a regular weekly gig when I was in 7th grade as a piano accompanist for a Lake Washington School District Children’s Honor Choir in Kirkland, WA. All those years of practicing and sight-reading music paid off!

My life…

is an adventure, full of love, joy and contentment with loved ones, great family and friends.

I’m currently working on…

adjusting to our young adult children each pursuing her/his life’s calling and the quiet environment at home now being empty nesters.

The best gift I’ve ever received was…

the marriage to and the unconditional, continuous love of my husband. He keeps our journey through life adventurous and I look forward to what lays ahead, growing and maturing alongside him.

The actor I would want to play me in a movie of my life is…

Lea Solonga, Nicole Scherzinger, or Anna Maria Perez de Tagle. Each are accomplished, beautiful, talented possibilities.

My dream vacation would be to…

travel around the world with my husband, visiting other countries meeting the people and experiencing their culture, visiting relatives where they work and live, and hopefully meeting up with our children at some locations, possibly working with them on short term medical missions.

My words of wisdom to aspiring business owners…

integrity and kindness in business relationships are remembered and leave long lasting impressions, grow long term repeat business, and reap beneficial referrals.

