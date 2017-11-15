Hi, my name is…Jayson Ali Khademi

My company & title is….

Owner of Saffron JAK Stonebread Bakery and Persian Cafe, Saffron JAK Stonebread Pizza Truck.

A typical day in my life includes…

Baking, hugging dogs, putting out literal and figurative fires.

My favorite thing about living/working in the Deer Valley area is…

Offering fresh food to an area that is dominated by chain restaurants, and talking with members of the community.

My favorite movie I could never get tired of watching and why…

Shawshank Redemption. Brilliant acting, moving and horrifying scenes blend together to make one of the most compelling looks at prison life and what people do to pass the time. Acceptance and rejection play such huge roles in the movie and it easily translates to real life.

My family… is insanely supportive.

The business lesson I learned the hard way is…

Don’t mess with the tax man.

One thing I cannot live without…

Water.

When I was younger, I wanted to be…

A rock star.

The song I would sing at Karaoke night is…

Beastie Boys “Paul Revere.”

The one person who motivates me is…

Local Chef, Aaron Chamberlin. He has a food philosophy that speaks to me.

The last thing that made me laugh out loud was…When I asked an employee to smell some lime juice in a squeeze bottle and accidentally shot it up his nose.

The perfect day would be…

Beach, booze, wife, dogs.

My first job was…

Baker at Schlotzky’s

My life…

Has just begun.

I’m currently working on…

Perfecting a crème brûlée deviled egg recipe and technique.

The best gift I’ve ever received was…

The gift of common sense. Thanks Mom and Dad.

The actor I would want to play me in a movie of my life is…

Hugh Jackman.

My dream vacation would be to…

Go on street food tours through Asia.

My words of wisdom to aspiring business owners…

Be fearless. Don’t be afraid to fail. You learn more from failure than from success.

