Get Ready for Outdoor Adventure Quest – December 8-10

Outdoor Adventure Quest is a 3 day multi-sport BUILD-YOUR-OWN adventure challenge, taking challengers around the state to complete outdoor challenges in 12 different sporting categories: hiking, biking, climbing, camping, rafting/paddling, extreme sports, alternative sports, running, hot springs and breweries. The challenge runs from December 8 through December 10.

OAQ is run entirely through an app so you can track your progress – and your competition’s progress – throughout the three-day event. Each challenge task is assigned a point value based on the skill level and accessibility of the activity.

You have the chance to build a team that will compete in tons of outdoor sports – things you have tons of experience with and some things you’ve never done before. Spend your three days wisely keeping in mind that everybody has to participate in each challenge.

Each state’s Quest will take place on a different weekend so you can compete in multiple states during summer AND winter. The best part? You can start and finish anywhere in the state – allowing you the flexibility to explore new places or compete from your hometown.

Ready to build your team? Pick a single sport. Choose a whole bunch of different sports and tasks. Knock some items off your Bucket List. The world is your oyster.

Visit www.outdooradventurequest.com

