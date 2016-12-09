Master your Mindset

The Art of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ~

With the evolution of intelligence and the extraordinary abilities of the brain, why not maximize your own potential into the new year? Two local certified Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) practitioners are currently supporting individuals in achieving peak performance in their personal and professional lives. With the recent recognition for the importance of mindfulness, the re-emergence of NLP has come back into view.

NLP is a simple yet sophisticated approach to communication and personal development. It looks at the relationship between the brain, language and the body. It focuses on “how” to use the language of the mind to consistently achieve specific desired outcomes. It addresses the cognitive processes behind your thoughts, words and actions. NLP speaks to the unconscious mind, bypassing willpower in its finest moment. It can help you better communicate, negotiate and influence people more effectively.

NLP can be utilized by anyone. Stay-at-home moms, direct sales distributors, corporate executives, students, couples, musicians, and athletes wanting to heighten performance, can all benefit from the significance of NLP. “All that is required is an open mind and a willingness to change,” claims local certified NLP Practitioners, Stephanie Smith and Stacey Lane.

In the early, 1970’s, associate professor of linguistics at the University of California Santa Cruz, John Grinder and a young psychology student, Richard Bandler observed that people with similar education, background, and experiences were achieving varying levels of success in life. Grinder and Bandler wanted to know what made people successful. They were interested in how successful people achieved a particular result. Moreover, they wanted to know if the behavior of these people could be duplicated and modeled.

It was discovered that the brain can learn patterns and behaviors that produce positive physical and emotional effects. These effects produced optimum outcomes for those who operate within these resourceful states, hence, the rise of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP.) Nearly forty years of modeling exceptional people has culminated in the NLP we know today.

Neuro-Linguistic Programming is recognized as an effective instrument today, providing individuals, teams and organizations a competitive advantage.

Performance in personal excellence: Phil Jackson (attributed to winning the most NBA championships as a coach) has acknowledged using (NLP) for himself and for his team.

Performance in business: Increased use of executive coaches who employ NLP as a method to improve individual and organizational performance. CEO’s of companies Salesforce.com and Sony Pictures utilize NLP to support higher productivity and optimum outcomes.

Performance in education: There is an increased interest in NLP in teaching and learning within formal education. It is widely accepted that individuals learn in different ways. Some learn best by seeing information (visually). Some learn through hearing information (auditory). While others learn by touching or doing (kinesthetic) – all components of NLP.

Before starting a second career as a certified life coach and NLP practitioner, Stephanie Smith spent close to 20-years working as a registered nurse in critical care areas. She noticed her patients often spoke of their life choices during their most difficult moments. “They told stories of how they wished they had the courage to do specific things at different points in their lives,” Smith said. She now supports women who desire to stop wishing for how their life to be, instead do personal work to bring that life into existence through one-on-one coaching conversations using NLP.

Certified NLP practitioner Stacey Lane is excited about the rapid results NLP offers her clients. “It’s subtle, yet powerful, with clients adopting NLP as a means to achieve improvements or changes they seek. Something as simple as eating too much chocolate can be altered in just one session,” Lane adds. As an educator for nearly 20 years, a parent and journalist has used NLP to empower and brighten lives in many ways.

