Free Summer Food Service In Phoenix

The following locations will be offering free breakfast and lunch meals this summer.

Any child 18 years and younger may eat for free. There are no income or registration requirements.

*All meals include an entrée, fruit, vegetables and cold milk. A monthly menu will be posted in the cafeteria.

*Adult breakfast ($1.50) and lunch ($3.00) meals will also be available.

*Please visit our website for the latest information at www.dvusd.org and click on the Food & Nutrition page. You may also email us at nutrition@dvusd.org or call us at 623-445-5165.  

Constitution Elementary School
18440 15th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85023
June 5 – July 20, 2017 (Monday – Thursday)
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 AM
Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Paseo Hills Elementary School
3302 W. Louise Dr.
Phoenix, AZ 85027
May 30 – July 28, 2017 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 AM
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Beuf Community Center
3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85027
May 30 – August 4, 2017 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 AM
Lunch: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Deer Valley Community Center
2001 W. Wahalla Ln.
Phoenix, AZ 85027
June 5 – August 4, 2017 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM
Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

