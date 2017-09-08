Food, Fun, Prizes and Wine, Plus Help Out Local Non-Profit Groups

Mark your calendars and shop for a cause at the 13th annual Shopping Extravaganza

Outlets at Anthem invites shoppers from all over the Valley to shop until they drop at this year’s annual Shopping Extravaganza, a retail philanthropy event. Held Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

The one-day only event provides shoppers exclusive discounts at countless high-end retailers, free lunch, live entertainment, the opportunity to win more than $30,000 in gift cards and prizes, and wine and chocolate tastings. Best of all, $15 from each ticket sold will be donated to one of 17 participating non-profit organizations in the Valley.

“Shopping Extravaganza is one of our most popular shopping events of the year,” said Carrie Fortezzo, marketing and special events manager, Outlets at Anthem. “It is a great opportunity for participants to have a fantastic time shopping, eating and socializing, while helping many worthy causes close to their hearts. Our retailers do a tremendous job making sure there are worthwhile discounts and prizes for event ticket holders. We’re so thankful to the community for the support they offer year after year to this exciting event.”

Steve Craig, president of Craig Realty, owner of Outlets at Anthem, introduced the Shopping Extravaganza event in 2004 to give back to the community and support local charities. Since its inception, it has become a go-to charity shopping tradition for people throughout the Valley. It’s also a great way to kick off the holiday shopping season.

This year’s Shopping Extravaganza includes 17 charitable organizations, including The American Academy of Pediatrics Arizona Chapter, American Liver Foundation, Daisy Mountain Firefighters Charities, Daisy Mountain Veterans, Desert Labrador Retriever Rescue of Phoenix, Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center, Homes for Heroes, Homeless Youth Connection, Inc., Jobs for Arizona’s Graduates, Inc., Musical Theatre of Anthem, NAAAP – Network of Anthem Area Assistance Providers, Operation Christmas Child, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Release the Fear, Rusty’s Angels Sanctuary, Soroptimist International of Saguaro Foothills and Teen Challenge. There are three ways to purchase tickets to the event – visit Customer Service at the Outlets, purchase from a participating charitable group or buy online.

Details:

When: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $25, tickets on sale now

More info: www.outletsanthem.com