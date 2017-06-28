5 Cool Places in Arizona To Check Out

Arizonans: We are the brave who can withstand extreme temperatures.

How do we do it? We stay indoors and we escape.

Although Arizona is known for its hundred-ten-plus degree summers, there are actually many places that are cool all summer long! All it takes is a little day trip to escape the heat.

Below are five “cool” places to check out when the heat is too much to handle.

1. Oatman, Arizona

It might not be cooler, but it is a cool place to check out. Oatman, Arizona was founded as a mining town in the late 1800s. After the mining stopped, the town stayed alive by becoming a tourist destination for Route 66 travelers.

The quaint town has wild burros wandering throughout. There are often classic car shows and live gun shows too. Learn more about Oatman at www.desertusa.com/oatman/du_oatman.html.

2. Kartchner Caverns

Summer fun is not reserved only for northern Arizona! The Kartchner Caverns are a mystifying beauty located in Benson in southeast Arizona. While much of the cave is closed to the public for its protection, there are two large caves open for touring. One of them is home to a group of bats!

If you’re looking for better weather and are up for some adventure, head to the Kartchner Caverns. You can learn more about it at www.atlasobscura.com/places/kartchner-caverns.

3. Wigwam Hotels & The Petrified Forest

It’s time to show northern Arizona some love. Because if we’re being honest, their summer temperatures rock. If you’re a fan of the Disney movie “Cars,” you’ll want to head to Holbrook, Arizona to see the Wigwam Hotel and Petrified Forest.

The hotel is believed to be Disney’s inspiration for the Cozy Cone Motel in “Cars.” There are often classic cars parked in front that look a lot like the cars in Radiator Springs, making the stay lots of fun. While you’re at it, you should stop by the Petrified Forest, a forest bed filled with fossilized tree trunks. Learn more about it at www.atlasobscura.com/places/wigwam-motel-6.

4. Flagstaff Obstacle Course

Flagstaff is a prime place for a day trip. There is great food, fun things to do and, most important, cooler weather. If you’re up for an adventure, check out the Extreme Obstacle Course! The course is several feet above ground and the activities are certainly challenging. But don’t worry, you will be strapped to a harness, so you won’t be harmed! Learn more about it at flagstaffextreme.com.

5. Mount Lemmon

Within the vast desert of Tucson, Arizona stands Mount Lemmon. This large mountain has a paved path to make driving up the mountain simple.

And the best part–it’s much cooler than the rest of Southern Arizona. In fact, people snowboard and ski there in the winter! Learn more about this “cool” mountain in the desert at www.skithelemmon.com.