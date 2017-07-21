Photo Credit To Rapid Fire Photography

Emerald Dreams

Poco Diablo Resort serves as the perfect venue for dreaming the world you desire.

By J. Adam Burch and Stacey Lane

Sharp and colorful contrast of reds, browns and greens, picturesque with monolithic theatres summon viewers from all over the globe. There are new attractions among the ancient canyons of Sedona, Arizona. For many, honoring life through ritual in nature’s southwest cathedral is becoming more common. Surrounded by lush trees and shimmering ponds, the Poco Diablo Resort in Sedona offers an enchanting location infused with vibrant colors exclusive in the painted desert. With eight emerald green manicured acres, and snow white garden gazebo be ready to book your special day laced with memories that will last a lifetime. A location suited for dreams about to come true.

In a world overwhelmed with technology and infinite stimulus, depression and emotional distress have been known to negatively affect mind, body, health and brain function. This ultimately leads conclusively that symptoms are physical manifestation of a mind, body, spirit that is not at ease.

Among cultures throughout the world, there are similarities in the view and purpose of indigenous healing rituals and practices. The western view is helping to change limiting beliefs. Excitement grows as so many are finding the link to sciences and spirituality using what is being called, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). This particular subdivision of Psychology was created by Richard Bandler and John Grinder in the 1970’s, often using a set of guiding principles to influence behavioral and sometimes physical change.

NLP and Shamanism offer a perfect match in our fast-paced and quickly evolving world and garners cutting-edge technology for personal change.

Among Native American and other similar cultures, ceremony is ultimately about healing. Theory cannot take the place of real life application and the Poco Diablo Resort is a fine venue for combining the elements of healing Shamanic practice and NLP format.

In the beauty and calm of the Poco Diablo Resort, a NLP workshop is influenced by books written by Arnold Mindell on the dreaming body. The resort offers a perfect opportunity to unwind in spacious rooms that provide the luxury of a resort with the comforts of home.

A protégé of Carl Jung, Dr. Arnold Mindell, wrote a number of books about the Dreaming body. In his book, Shaman’s Body, Mindell finds the common thread between psychotherapy to ancient Shamanic healing that is still in practice today. The essential techniques learned in the training are used to dynamically improve lifestyle through confidence building and spiritual awakening. Challenges instead of problems, and distinguishing fact from perceived reality are your key to unlocking the secrets of being, knowing, substance, cause, identity, space, and time.

The Poco Diablo Resort serves as the perfect backdrop for any workshop, dream escape, or getaway. Whether you plan on visiting Sedona for a learning experience, Vortexes, Cathedral Rock or the haunting remains of Jerome, Poco Diablo Resort offers comfortable accommodations that complement any adventure.

Sedona and the Poco Diablo Resort offers a platform for self-discovery and connection to more than one might currently have. Hikes among the Red Rocks and scenic tours of Sedona provide a full experience as you connect with the natural world and energies abound that seem palpable in this sacred place.

To learn more about the Poco Diablo Resort visit; www.pocodiabloresort.com

Note; The Poco Diablo Resort is owned and operated by Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. Visit the Heritage page on their website to include additional information on the Nation and a beautiful creation story at; http://www.pocodiablo.com/Heritage-en.html .

To learn more about Neuro-Linguistic Programming – NLP – visit; http://sharedvisionnlp.com

Photo credits; Rapid Fire Photography (602) 367-6748