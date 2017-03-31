DEER VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NEWS

The Arizona Music Educators Association has awarded an O.M. Hartsell Excellence in Teaching Music Award to TWO Deer Valley Unified School District teachers. Boulder Creek High School Director of Bands, James O’Halloran and Sandra Day O’Connor High School Choir Director, Cindy Durazo were recognized last month during the Arizona Music Educators Association Conference. Recipients of this award are nominated by their peers and affirmed by the AMEA nominating committee as a teacher who has demonstrated the highest ideals and professional integrity, as well as an exceptional ability as a teacher of music who exhibits dedication to a comprehensive music education program. James has been teaching in Deer Valley since 2001 and at Boulder Creek High School since 2013. Cindy has been teaching in Deer Valley since 2001 and began her tenure at Sandra Day O’Connor High School, where she currently teaches, in 2011.

Congratulations to O.M. Hartsell Excellence in Teaching Music Award recipient, Boulder Creek High School’s James O’Halloran and Sandra Day O’Connor High School’s, Cindy Durazo!