DEER VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NEWS

Mountain Ridge High School Social Studies Teacher Chris O’Brien authored a lesson that won the University of Arizona Center for Middle Eastern Studies’ thirteenth annual lesson plan competition. The contest is very competitive with entries coming from across the United States. Mr. O’Brien’s lesson derives from learning and experiences gained in a Fulbright-Hays Group Project Aboard Curriculum Development that took him to Oman and Zanzibar for a month this past summer. In reviewing the lesson plan, the University of Arizona wrote that his work is exceptional and reflects well on Mountain Ridge High School and our District. Chris received an honorarium for himself and books for Mountain Ridge High School. In addition, his lesson plan will be posted on the University of Arizona website and burned onto 1,000 lesson plan CDs for distribution to teachers throughout the country.

DVUSD is proud to celebrate the National Board Certification renewal of teacher Vicky Mead. National Board Certification is an advanced teaching credential. This rigorous, peer-reviewed process, ensures that Board-certified teachers have proven skills to impact learning and advance student achievement. Board certified teachers are invaluable to Deer Valley as mentors to their colleagues and for their ability to provide guiding input for curricular decisions. Vicky has been with the district for 15 years and was originally certified in 2007. Her renewal gives her certification for another ten years. Congratulations National Board Certified Teacher from Stetson Hills, Vicky Mead!