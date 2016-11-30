Deer Valley Students Celebrate Veterans Day

Sierra Verde would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Veterans Day. A special thank you to our Veterans Day committee: Veterans Day Celebration Chairperson Mrs. Kerrie Stephens, Ms. Christina Cortez, Mrs. Penny Verini, Mrs. Patty Crawford, Mrs. Jamie Showers, Mrs. Wendy Storey, Coach Steve Connolly, Mr. Dennis Foote, Mr. Max Eddington, and Mrs. Terri Taylor. The Veterans Day event was special and a poignant reminder of the daily sacrifices of our servicemen and women, along with all veterans who have served to protect our freedoms.

During their assembly, the Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from Sandra Day O’Connor High School presented the colors while 8th grade student, Ava Terry, beautifully sang the Star Spangled Banner. Eighth grade student Sarah Newcomb recited the Pledge of Allegiance 2nd grade students serenaded the crowd with a medley of patriotic songs. They were especially honored to have Colonel Robert Sylvester and Chief Master Sgt. Todd Kirsch from Luke Air Force Base as our guest speakers. Colonel Sylvester and Chief Kirsch did an amazing job engaging students and talking to them about service, and the true meaning of Veterans Day.

They would like to thank everyone for your donations to Packages from Home. They have close to 1,000 letters and hundreds of items that will be sent overseas. They ended our ceremony with a song by middle school choir. Additionally, students were able to view and climb aboard historic vehicles with thanks to the Members of the Arizona Military Vehicles Collectors Club.

Colonel Sylvester left our students wonderful advice today: If you know someone who is serving or who has served, thank them and ask them to tell you a story.