CPR and First Aid Training presented by Daisy Mountain Fire Department

Sudden cardiac arrest can occur without warning, to anyone, at any time. It’s a leading cause of death among adults in the U.S. First Aid training helps prepare individuals to deliver initial emergency procedures until first responders arrive.

These Community and Workplace classes utilize the American Safety and Health Institute (ASHI) curriculum and certified instructors. Satisfactory completion of the course entitles students to a certificate valid for two years from date of completion. Registration is required. Space is limited. The cost is $25 per student, per class, due at the start of class, payable with exact change or check made payable to Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

Please contact Paul Schickel at 623-695-1424 or Paul.Schickel@DMFD.org to register, or if you’d like to schedule these classes for your group of eight or more.

CPR Training

When: Thu May 18, 2017 6pm – 10pm

Where: Daisy Mountain Fire Department, 43814 N New River Road, New River, AZ 85087

Description: Class format is partially lecture and partially practical (hands-on). Completion of the course requires students to demonstrate proficiency on mannequins while on the floor.

Register Online:

First Aid Training

When: Thu May 25, 2017 6pm – 10pm

Where: Daisy Mountain Fire Department, 43814 N New River Road, New River, AZ 85087

Description: First Aid for the Community and Workplace, utilizing the American Safety and Health Institute curriculum and certified instructors. Class format is partially lecture and partially practical (hands-on).