Cigna Partners with Feeding Children Everywhere to Pack Thousands of Meals for Families in Need for St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance

Cigna Employees in North Phoenix Pack Thousands of Meals for St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, volunteers packed ingredients for a lentil casserole, which is high in protein and vitamins. The casserole was designed by dietitians to reverse the effects of malnutrition. There is four ingredients for each meal bag, including: rice, lentils, vegetables and Himalayan sea salt. Once a family takes a bag home, the only preparation necessary to make the casserole is boiling water. Each bag includes between three to six meals for a family to share.

Cigna is kicking-off #CignaFightsHunger, a partnership with Feeding Children Everywhere, a nonprofit organization that has coordinated many projects with Cigna. #CignaFightsHunger is the largest series of volunteer projects in the company’s history. A total of four Cigna office sites will participate in the initiative. Approximately 3,200 Cigna volunteers will pack 700,000 meals for hungry children and families across the globe.

The local meal donations will be directed to SMFBA in Phoenix as part of Cigna’s annual food drive in November. Cigna is partnering with SMFBA for its 18th annual employee giving campaign during the month of November. In the last eight years, Cigna has raised more than a half a million dollars for the food bank. Last year employees packed a little over 100,000 meals for families in need for SMFBA.

About Feeding Children Everywhere

Feeding Children Everywhere is a social charity that empowers and mobilizes people to assemble healthy meals for hungry children. We have a commitment to those we serve – to provide the healthiest meal possible for children and families around the world. www.feedingchildreneverywhere.com

About the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance

Now in its 48th year of serving Arizona, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization that alleviates hunger by efficiently gathering and distributing food to 330 partner agencies at 500 locations that serve the hungry. Serving two-thirds of our 15 counties, the organization is a member of Feeding America, the national network of food banks, and is committed to volunteerism, building community relationships, and improving the quality of life for Arizonans in need. In Fiscal Year 2014-15, the Food Bank distributed 66 million pounds of food to families and individuals and garnered more than 275,000 volunteer service hours. Web site: wwwStMarysFoodBank.org Phone: 602-242-FOOD.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 90 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com .

About Cigna Medical Group

Cigna Medical Group, a division of Cigna HealthCare of Arizona, is one of the Valley’s largest multi-specialty group practices with 20 health care centers located throughout metropolitan Phoenix. Most health care centers are equipped with several medical services under one roof, so patients can see their doctor, fill prescriptions and get lab work done. Imaging, vision and hearing services are offered at select locations.