Discover Arizona’s best kept historical secrets! Come to the second annual Cañon Arizona History Book Festival that will be held 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM on December 2nd, 2017 at the Black Canyon Heritage Park (33955 S. Old Black Canyon Highway, Black Canyon City, AZ).

Meet the authors, have your books signed, browse Guidon Book’s collections (prime endorser), enjoy presentations, and talk history with those whose passion is keeping it alive. While at the Park, you can also tour the Old Cañon School Museum and stroll around the Heritage Park while enjoying an afternoon of live music with Jeff Paris.

This is a FREE family friendly event. Invite friends, fans, and family.

Exhibitors include: Guidon Books ~ Western Americana and Civil War Books; John Bueker ~ Legend City; Jerry Cannon ~ Arizona’s History Bridges (Presenter); Michael Sandford ~ Rock Springs; Phyllis Ralley ~ Children’s books; H Alan Day ~ Cowboy Up (Presenter); Marcy J. Miller ~ New River; Friends of Agua Fria National Monument ~ Cultural Committee; Barbara Gronenmann ~ Hohokam Arts and Games; Robert Kittle ~ Franciscan Frontiersmen! See more at www.blackcanyonheritagepark.org/. From stagecoach robberies to territorial murders, Arizona has a rich and gritty history. It’s only fitting for the Black Canyon Historical Society in this former territorial town of “Cañon” to host this Arizona history book fair.

Refreshments available thanks to Nora Jean’s Koffee Kitchen and Kona Ice. Special attractions include the Black Canyon City Community Library and a fire truck from the Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

For more information or to have an exhibit, contact Ann Hutchinson at CanonArizonaBookfest@gmail.com or 623-293-8628.